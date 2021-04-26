State fair back on for 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - “The Fair must go on.”
That was the announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday from the New York State Fairgrounds just outside Syracuse.
The governor said the country’s oldest and third-largest state fair will go on this year for its full 18 days.
There will be some different operating principles in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, although the governor believes they will be loosened by the time the fair opens August 20.
“I believe they’re going to be adjusted up by the time we get to the actual fair date,” he said, especially if positivity rates continue to decline and vaccination rates stay on pace with where they are now.
It’s important to announce the fair’s return now, Cuomo said, because “we want the vendors to know to plan to be here.”
As of now, attendance will be limited to 50 percent capacity and the fair will be set up in four separate areas.
The governor also announced increased attendance limits for a variety of venues.
Outdoor concerts will go from 20 to 33 percent of capacity, offices from 50 to 75 percent, casinos from 25 to 50 percent, and gyms and fitness clubs from 33 to 50 percent.
