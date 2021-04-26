State police identify couple killed by apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

State police have identified the Stockholm couple who were found dead Friday from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | April 26, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT - Updated April 26 at 11:01 AM

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Autopsies are scheduled for today (Monday) for a town of Stockholm couple who apparently died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

State police say the bodies of 64-year-old Michael Durant and 55-year-old Pamela Durant were found inside their home at 1171 County Route 49 on Friday.

Troopers’ preliminary investigation reveals that the couple died as a result of high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

Autopsies will be performed at Massena Memorial Hospital.

The case remains under investigation.

