State police identify couple killed by apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Autopsies are scheduled for today (Monday) for a town of Stockholm couple who apparently died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
State police say the bodies of 64-year-old Michael Durant and 55-year-old Pamela Durant were found inside their home at 1171 County Route 49 on Friday.
Troopers’ preliminary investigation reveals that the couple died as a result of high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.
Autopsies will be performed at Massena Memorial Hospital.
The case remains under investigation.
