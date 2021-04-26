Thomas J Premo, of Potsdam

Thomas came from a large family of nine children. He is survived by his longtime companion Louise Fregoe her sons Paul and Mark. A brother Peter Premo of Florida, A brother Tobey Premo and his wife Tracy of Massena a Sister Tammy Ramsdell and her husband Bob of Winthrop a sister Viola Deon of Florida, Also his brother in law Harry Dow, and Earl Hazen along with nieces and nephews.