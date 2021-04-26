Thomas J Premo, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas J Premo passed away at Canton Potsdam Hospital on April 23rd 2021.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday April 28th at Phillips Memorial Home from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. A Mass will follow at St. Mary’s Church in Massena at 1:00 PM a burial with Military Honors will follow after the service at MoundHill Cemetery in Nicholville NY.
Thomas was born on September 19th 1954 in Potsdam NY to the late Donald and Thelma Premo.
Thomas attended St. Regis Falls School.
Thomas operated Premo Shell Station in Hopkinton NY. He served in the Military and was released on an Honorable discharge. Thomas was employed as a truck driver, and CNA. He was a hard working handy man with different trades.
He enjoyed spending time with his beloved dogs Bugsy, Teddy, and Babe, Tom also enjoyed going to the Casino.
Thomas came from a large family of nine children. He is survived by his longtime companion Louise Fregoe her sons Paul and Mark. A brother Peter Premo of Florida, A brother Tobey Premo and his wife Tracy of Massena a Sister Tammy Ramsdell and her husband Bob of Winthrop a sister Viola Deon of Florida, Also his brother in law Harry Dow, and Earl Hazen along with nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents Donald and Thelma Premo two brothers Butch and Victor Premo, two sisters Bonnie Hazen and Janie Dow and a brother in law Doug Deon. Friends and Family may share memories and offer condolences of Thomas at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.