Timothy J. “Tim” Baker, of Ogdensburg

His boundless energy kept him active in a wide variety of local organizations. He was especially active in the Knights of Columbus where he was Past Grand Knight, Past President, and Past State Chairman. He also was active in the Elks Club, the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, Remnant Folk Group, Seaway Festival Committee, and Showtime. He coached for youth sports of hockey, football and baseball and was an officer and director in adult basketball and softball leagues. He was instrumental in the founding of the OFA and St. Mary’s Hall of Fame. His many hobbies included playing the guitar and entertaining at his home on the St. Lawrence, his true passion. Tim loved the Red Sox and his cats.