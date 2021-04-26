Your Turn: feedback on marijuana opt-out, concert rules & young hero

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The town of Lowville is considering opting out of recreational marijuana sales:
That’s something all registered voters in Lowville need to be able to have a voice in. It’s more than the ability to purchase marijuana in their town, it’s revenue a few short-minded people are passing up on.
Gina Hurteau Shoen
Good, stick to your guns, Lowville. Home rule is still a real thing, and this is how it’s done.
Bret Martin
If you want to attend the July 4th concert in Watertown’s Thompson Park this year, you’ll need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test:
It’s outdoors. Educate the public about safety. Masks if moving from your group. Have hand sanitizer available. The rest is unnecessary.
Catriona Eilis O’Carra
There’s nothing wrong with requiring people to show they are not infectious during a global pandemic.
Sean Pidgeon
With all the possible ways to get into the park by foot, this will be almost as successful as holding back the tide with a screen door.
Charles Gibbs
Six-year-old Noah Lowe is earning praise after helping his great-grandfather get the medical attention he needed:
Great job, little fellow. This is the kind of news that needs to spread.
Kathy J Ramsey Mackin
So proud of this little man. He will have the ability to do whatever he wants to do.
Linda Hunter
