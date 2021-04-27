David M. “Doc” Stabins, DDS, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dr. David M. Stabins, DDS, known affectionately as “Doc” to his friends and family, passed away peacefully at home on April 25, 2021, in Watertown, NY. Born July 16, 1927, in Watertown, he was 93 years old.
David was the beloved husband of Patricia (Spicer) for 62 years and loving father of Julie Stabins (Greg Pilch) of Glendale, OH, Sara Freda (John) of Watertown, NY, Jessie S. Buck of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and the late Louis Jeffrey Stabins of Spring Hill, FL. He was also the amazing “Papa Doc” to five grandchildren: Louie, Joe, and Vera Freda, and Trey and Lee Buck. In addition, David is survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored.
David graduated from Watertown High School in 1945. He then enlisted in the US Army, where he served as a medic and successfully competed on his unit’s golf team. In 1950, he graduated from St. Lawrence University, where he was a member of the Alpha Zeta Chapter of the Sigma Pi fraternity. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Pennsylvania in 1953, where he was a member of Delta Sigma Delta, an international dental fraternity. He then returned to Watertown to practice dentistry with his father, the late Dr. Louis Stabins, and there he operated a successful dental practice on North Rutland Street for over forty years. After David retired from dentistry, he focused on his hobbies and role as a husband, father, and grandfather. Some of his favorite activities included duck hunting at Horse Island, fishing on Lake Ontario, golfing at Ives Hill Country Club, vacationing in Siesta Key, Florida, and watching St. Lawrence University men’s hockey games. He was also an avid stamp collector, accomplished golfer, and a fan of Syracuse University Athletics and the New York Yankees. He enjoyed donning his tuxedo on New Year’s Eve and occasionally sporting his birthday suit during pool parties.
David was a Boy Scout, receiving his Eagle Scout badge at 16. He was the vice president of Watertown High school’s Hi-Y Club, manager of the ski team, and a member of the golf team. He also belonged to Watertown Noon Rotary, Black River Valley Club, Ducks Unlimited, and the Eastern Ontario Anglers Association. He was a member of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and a member of the Grand Lodge of New York. David was a life member of the American Dental Association and a former president of the Jeff Lewis County Dental Society.
David was proud to have been baptized in the Catholic faith later in life by his dear friend, Father Steve Murray.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington Street, Watertown, NY, 13601, or https://www.nnycf.org/giving/donate-online/ to establish the Stabins Family Memorial Scholarship, in honor of Dr. Stabins and his son, Jeffrey.
David’s family is forever grateful for the care their father received this year from his loving caregivers, Susie, Jessica, Roxy, and Mona. We would also like to thank Hospice of Jefferson County for their assistance during this difficult time.
Joint calling hours for David and his son, Jeffrey, are scheduled for Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 pm, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. in Watertown. Private Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
