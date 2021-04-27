David M. “Doc” Stabins, DDS, 93, of Watertown

David graduated from Watertown High School in 1945. He then enlisted in the US Army, where he served as a medic and successfully competed on his unit’s golf team. In 1950, he graduated from St. Lawrence University, where he was a member of the Alpha Zeta Chapter of the Sigma Pi fraternity. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Pennsylvania in 1953, where he was a member of Delta Sigma Delta, an international dental fraternity. He then returned to Watertown to practice dentistry with his father, the late Dr. Louis Stabins, and there he operated a successful dental practice on North Rutland Street for over forty years. After David retired from dentistry, he focused on his hobbies and role as a husband, father, and grandfather. Some of his favorite activities included duck hunting at Horse Island, fishing on Lake Ontario, golfing at Ives Hill Country Club, vacationing in Siesta Key, Florida, and watching St. Lawrence University men’s hockey games. He was also an avid stamp collector, accomplished golfer, and a fan of Syracuse University Athletics and the New York Yankees. He enjoyed donning his tuxedo on New Year’s Eve and occasionally sporting his birthday suit during pool parties.