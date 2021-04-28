Comedy Night at IHC - Postponed

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Due to the tragic events on Wednesday, April 28th - This Event is Postponed
Fresh out of college, Dan Viola followed an inspiring but brief introduction to the comedic world and performed at his first ‘Open Mic Night.’ When life came calling, he promptly took a 13-year hiatus from his stand-up career. One wife, 7 children, and several jobs later, Dan incorporates his myriad life experiences into smart, clean, and razor sharp comedy that is as hysterical as it is impressive.
Dan connects with any audience, especially those willing to think “outside the gutter.” Drawing on his background as a game show host, father, teacher, coach, husband, and salesman, he delivers energetic and relevant bits sure to entertain.
Since his entry back into stand-up comeday, Dan has provided endless laughs for companies such as Pepsi, Subway, Shell, Toshiba, IBM, and Unilever. He has supplied the opening act for comedians Jon Stewart, Kevin Nealon, and Rob Schneider, to name a few, and he hosted ‘The Battle of Wits’ game show in College and Corporate markets.
To sample some of Dan’s comedy, search ‘Dan Viola Comedy’ on YouTube.
