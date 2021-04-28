Comedy show to benefit IHC - POSTPONED

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
POSTPONED
There’s a comedy night this weekend to benefit Immaculate Heart Central School.
Show opener Matt Clark says people can attend the show in person or watch it online.
Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The show features comedian Dan Viola and is appropriate for all ages.
It starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. It will be presented in the IHC junior/senior auditorium (seating is limited) and online.
You can buy tickets and learn more at ihcschool.org/comedy. There’s also an online auction.
