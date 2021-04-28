Driver charged with DWI after crashing into school bus

FLACKVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five Morristown school students and an adult were taken to a hospital as a precaution after an alleged drunk driver struck their school bus on State Route 68 in the town of Lisbon Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by 35-year-old Zachary Herbick of Ogdensburg, was westbound when he struck the eastbound bus at about 8:10 a.m.
The students and adult were taken by school district transportation to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg to be evaluated. No serious conditions have been reported.
The collision happened near Route 68′s intersection with Dollar Road, about midway between Ogdensburg and Canton.
Two other cars went off the road to avoid the accident.
Herbick was ticketed for DWI and released. He will appear in Lisbon town court at a later date.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.