Fort Drum housing getting $45M facelift

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum has received $45 million towards helping make the Army post a great place to call home.
Hard hats and heavy machinery - tools on Fort Drum to give a facelift to nearly 1,000 homes.
“This new investment, doing some interior renovations on 700 homes for our junior enlisted soldiers, we also will continue some roofing and siding for 300 additional homes,” said Megan Klosner, project director, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes.
It’s part of a new $45 million project being done by the private firm Lendlease, which runs the homes. It’s a 5-year project.
The money will installing more than 650 new HVAC systems, new siding, and roofing.
Inside, homes will get new paint, appliances, flooring, and doors.
These improvements come after some backlash in 2019. A survey conducted showed 45 percent of people living on Fort Drum reported maintenance and repair issues in military housing.
“It’s really important that we listen to our residents. Through their feedback, we can find those areas of opportunity and do more and better. I think we’ve done that and shown that,” said Klosner.
It’s shown through the numbers. In a survey released last week, Fort Drum ranked 5th out of 43 installations in the family housing category.
“I think that survey is a testament to the work being done and the satisfaction of our residents,” said Klosner.
