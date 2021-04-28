Grinder is focus of fire investigation at Berry Brothers Lumber

TOWN OF LORRAINE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The cause of Tuesday’s fire at Berry Brothers Lumber in the town of Lorraine remains under investigation.
Employees told us Wednesday that a grinder may have been the cause, but that’s still being determined.
Fire officials say the flames were the heaviest around the grinder, which processes highly flammable material used to make animal bedding.
It took firefighters about 3 hours to put out all the hot spots.
“There was equipment involved and again the equipment has a lot of this product on it so you have to get in there and make sure there’s no pockets of the mulch material laying on the pieces of equipment that are still burning,” said Bob Simpson, Adams Fire Department.
The fire investigation could take another week.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.