Home damaged in windstorm now gutted by fire

TOWN OF CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of Croghan home that was damaged during windstorm last month is now the scene of a fire investigation.
Volunteers responded to the home on Naumburg Lane on Tuesday and found heavy flames on the ground floor and at the back of the house.
Firefighters say the blaze started in the kitchen.
The home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.
Owner Jennifer Tabolt says she was in the process of finishing up repairs from the windstorm when she came home and found the house engulfed in flames.
“The community has been great. People I don’t even know have reached out, left clothes, food, all sorts of things and I can’t thank them enough,” she said.
Tabolt says she is waiting to find out if the home will be salvageable or deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
