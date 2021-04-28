Local e-commerce business thrives during pandemic

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When COVID-19 hit, it hit many businesses hard.
However, an e-commerce business in the town of Watertown gained some footing.
Monthly Boxer provides warehousing and packaging for internet retailers.
Owner Alex Morgia says people in his industry are saying that the pandemic accelerated the trend towards e-commerce 10 years in one.
“I think no one would have preferred this happened, but it’s fortunate there have been some industries that have taken advantage of the changes and grow in a way that has helped the people who work there,” he said.
Morgia says his business has grown by 15 to 20 percent since starting up - some of that he attributes to the pandemic.
