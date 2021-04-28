Police identify shooting victims

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police have identified the people who were shot to death at their Watertown workplace Wednesday.
They are 50 year old Maxine Quigg of Wellesley Island and 53 year old Terence O’Brien of Black River.
Both victims worked at the Bridgeview Real Estate Agency where the shooting occurred.
According to the Bridgeview Real Estate Agency website, Quigg and O’Brien were owners and licensed real estate brokers.
Their profiles say that both of them were parents and community volunteers. Before entering the real estate industry, O’Brien had a 25 year career in law enforcement and Quigg had been an intensive care unit nurse in British Columbia.
In a statement Wednesday, Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith wrote that he and Terence O’Brien were childhood friends who had worked together during high school and college at Doldo Brothers. Smith wrote that O’Brien’s passion was serving others. He leaves behind a wife, Paige, and children Leland and Gabriella, along with his parents, and four siblings, including Watertown Police Department Sergeant Dennis O’Brien.
Smith also wrote he and Maxine Quigg got to know each other when his wife and Maxine’s husband worked in the Samaritan Medical Center emergency room. Smith said Quigg was a great friend and a devoted member of her community. Quigg leaves behind a husband, Dr. Joe Quigg, and two children, Connor and Kennedy.
“This is a tragedy that will be deeply felt by many people, as Maxine and Terry were both so well known and loved in our community. For me, just like it is for many others, this is a personal, devastating loss,” Smith wrote.
Lynn Brewer lives on Superior Street in Watertown, one of many places with a heavy police presence Wednesday afternoon as they searched for the alleged shooter.
“”My grandson and I noticed tons of cop cars going up and down, up and down,” she said. “We noticed they were all hovering, so we knew something was up and at that point we heard that there was an active shooter.”
It was at the dead end of New York Avenue around 3 p.m. where neighbors say they saw a swarm of Watertown police cruisers, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, state police cruisers, and a SWAT team vehicle.
Some neighbors say they even saw officers draw their weapons.
“Guns were drawn by the cops. It was pretty intense,” Toni Murray said. “Literally, I could see the whole street was nothing but cops.”
Officers also sat in the driveway of Stewart’s house on Champion Street in West Carthage, waiting to see if he’d go there.
Police said the alleged shooter, 55 year old Barry Stewart of West Carthage, died following a manhunt.
Troopers said they attempted to pull over Stewart’s vehicle on Route 11B in the Franklin County town of Dickinson.
According to police, Stewart drove off the roadway and was found inside the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
