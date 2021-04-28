2 shot to death in Watertown, ‘armed and dangerous‘ suspect dies in Franklin County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police confirm 2 people were shot to death in Watertown Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement officials, who spent hours hunting the armed suspect, located him in Franklin County.
Trooper Jack Keller, spokesperson for state police, said 2 people were killed inside BridgeView Real Estate Services at 145 Clinton Street.
The victims were identified as 50 year old Maxine Quigg of Wellesley Island and 53 year old Terence O’Brien of Black River. Both victims worked at Bridgeview.
Police identified the suspect as 55 year old Barry K. Stewart of West Carthage. He was located during a traffic stop in Franklin County shortly before 6 p.m. Troopers said Stewart died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He had been driving a gray Ford F-150 pickup truck, with New York license plate HUS-5491. Police described him as “armed and dangerous.”
At one point, Stewart was a realtor for BridgeView. He left in March.
The search for the suspect spread over a 60 to 70 radius of Watertown.
City police, state police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were called to 145 Clinton Street shortly after 2 p.m.
When 7 News arrived on the scene, police told our reporter that someone was armed with a gun and could still be in the area. Businesses in the area locked their doors as a precaution.
Detective Lieutenant Joe Donoghue of the Watertown Police Department said the suspect fled in a vehicle. Police then swarmed other areas of the city, including Superior Street off Bradley Street.
At 3 p.m., Donoghue said people who live in Kelsey Creek Apartments should stay inside their homes.
Later on in the afternoon, law enforcement officials were seen outside Stewart’s Champion Street home.
Forensics investigators arrived at the Watertown crime scene shortly after 6 p.m.
Due to the manhunt for the killer, Samaritan Health System says all of its Watertown facilities are in a controlled entry and exit lockdown.
All visitation has been suspended at all facilities for the day. All staff will need to use main doors to enter and exit the facilities. All evening and night shift are expected to report to work.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.