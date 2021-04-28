You can now order a beer without purchasing food: State reverses executive order

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The State Senate has spoken.
To grab a beer in a New York bar, you’re no longer going to have to need a bite to eat, too.
The resolution is adopted, an the assembly followed suit. They’ve suspended Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive order from last year, mandating food be ordered with any alcohol sale in New York bars and restaurants.
North Country Assemblyman Mark Walczyk applauded the move.
“New Yorkers know and have been laughing in particular at this executive order for almost a year now. So it’s great that we’re finally listening to them,” said Walczyk.
Senator Joe Griffo calls it long overdue.
“It was never shown in any way how science really made the determination in whether or not you could have a drink with food, or a drink without food,” Griffo said.
It’s welcomed news for Sam Tiffany, a manager at Dockside Pub in Alexandria Bay.
He said the Governor’s mandate created a bit of a dip in business, and it wasn’t a warm welcome to patrons.
“Telling someone, especially when they’re out of state, that they have to buy food whether they’d like to or not certainly doesn’t set the best tone for a hospitality business,” Tiffany said.
With the edict suspended, Tiffany sees a benefit for the entire community.
“It’s going to allow people to have one drink at our place and then go out to dinner somewhere else, and vice versa, Tiffany said. “They’ll really be able to experience the community as a whole this way.”
The Governor announced Wednesday he’ll be lifting the 12 a.m. curfew for bars and restaurants in the state. For indoor dining, that should take effect May 31st.
“We’re absolutely excited about it,” Tiffany said. “Everyone’s hungry for it.”
The midnight curfew for outdoor dining should be lifted May 17th.
It appears the suspension of the food and alcohol mandate takes effect immediately.
