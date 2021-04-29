Chaumont Bay 5K/12K is back

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Chaumont Bay 5K/12K was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
But, organizer Bryan Stumpf says, it’s back on for this year.
The race is on Sunday, May 30 and starts at 9 a.m. There are 5K and 12K options for running, as well as a 1.5-mile walk.
All options have great views. The 12K is a loop around Point Salubrious.
Registration is $15. You can sign up at runsignup.com and on the event’s Facebook page.
Proceeds go to Lyme Parks and Recreation and the Lyme Community Foundation.
