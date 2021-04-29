3 counties report 57 new COVID-19 cases & 1 death Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Wednesday that they had another 57 new cases of COVID-19.
One death was reported in St. Lawrence County
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 35 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,574 cases of the virus.
Six people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 84.
Officials said 6,304 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 14 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,150 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There are 5 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 110 cases are active and 6,944 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 8 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,154.
The death toll remains at 30.
Three people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,076 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
