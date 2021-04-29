Graveside Services: Dr. Reuben J. James, 88, formerly of South Colton

Reuben graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School as Valedictorian in 1950. He later graduated from SUNY Potsdam, St. Lawrence University and attended Clarkson University, University of Penn and SUNY Buffalo as he earned his PhD. He taught science and Math in Upstate NY from 1954 to 1960 before becoming a Physic Professor at SUNY Oneonta. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Packer Fitzpatrick James, his children, Kevin, Kathleen and her husband Fred, Sean and his wife Julie and Ann and her husband Dan. Reuben was also survived by eight grandchildren and a sister, Keitha MacIntire as well as several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, John and Jennie Lyman James, an infant brother Carlton Paul, a brother, Brother Richard James, a sister Mary and one granddaughter.