Highlights & scores: a day of lacrosse

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Route 11 rivals meeting on the lacrosse field and a college signing at OFA topped the local sports menu Wednesday.
Two north country rivals met in men’s college lacrosse as St. Lawrence played host to Clarkson
In the first period, the Saints get on the board when Chris Jordan scores his seventh of the season: 1-0 St. Lawrence.
With the score 3-0, Conor Bartlett scores from the tough angle. Clarkson is down 3-1
In the second period, it’s 4-2 Saints when Jack Hennessey scores his 18th goal of the season, upping the St. Lawrence lead to 5-2.
Clarkson answers: Matt Reilly goes low for the tally -- Golden Knights are within 2.
The Saints are up just 1 when Peter Koch dents the back of the net, putting St. Lawrence in front 6-4.
In the third period, Mark Mahoney nets his 17th goal of the season, making it 7-4 St. Lawrence.
Ben Hutchinson goes in all alone for the score as St. Lawrence beats Clarkson 14-8.
College signing
It was a big day at OFA on wednesday as Paige Merz signed a letter of intent to continue her lacrosse career at Division 2 Felician University just outside New York City.
Merz says her choice to play for the Golden Falcons was an easy one.
“It had a very welcoming feeling to it,” she said. “It was a small campus in a very nice area. It’s about 10 miles away from New York City. The team was very open and they welcomed me with open arms and I just felt like I belonged there.”
“Felician College, they’re getting a lacrosse player, plain and simple,” OFA lacrosse coach Matt Curatolo said. “Fast, aggressive, smart, and, most importantly, she’s coachable.”
Wednesday’s local scores
Men’s college lacrosse
St. Lawrence 14, Clarkson 8
Women’s college lacrosse
Ithaca College 20, St. Lawrence 8
Men’s college tennis
RPI 8, St. Lawrence 1
Women’s college tennis
St. Lawrence 5, RPI 4
High school golf
Massena 218, OFA 229
