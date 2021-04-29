Judith A. Donnelly, 83, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Judith A. Donnelly, age 83 of Miner Street in Canton, will be held at 10:00am on Saturday (May 1, 2021) at the Grace Episcopal Church in Canton with Rev. Rick Sinclair & Rev. Daniel Paladin co-officiating. Burial will follow at the Morley Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held on Friday (April 30, 2021) from 4:00 to 7:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mrs. Donnelly passed away at her home on Tuesday (April 27, 2021) surrounded by her loving family.
Surviving are six daughters Connie (David) LaFaver of Madrid, Randie (Richard) Schabener of Virginia, Brenda Miller of Canton, Jana (Brian) Tupper of Canton, Tracy (John) McAdoo of Rensselaer Falls and Lori Crandall of Canton & Alan Crandall of Alabama; a brother John (Beverly) Morley of Heuvelton; a sister JoAnn Grenier of Florida; 17 Grandchildren and 23 Great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert in 1981; a daughter Terry Joubert in 2015; a grandson Austin Ferguson in 1996; two brothers Clifford McDermitt and Judson Morley and a sister Jacqueline Moncreif.
Judy was born on November 14, 1937 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late William & Margaret (Baker) Morley. She married Robert W.A. Donnelly on October 6, 1956 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg.
Judy worked most of her career in food service for Hepburn Hospital, McConville Hotel, Cascade Inn and later SUNY Canton where she retired with 20+ years of service. She enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, cooking, family time, camping, snowmobiling and being a 4H instructor for sewing and cooking in her younger years.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart or Cancer Societies. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
