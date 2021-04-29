Juneteenth - Watertown

Virtual Celebration

By Craig Thornton | April 29, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 2:47 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

Calling All Performing Artists: Poets! Musicians! NarratorsDancers! All!

You are Invited for a chance to take the Virtual Stage!

The Virtual 8th Annual Watertown Juneteenth!

1st Call for Interview and event link

2nd Record your Performance

3rd Upload your Video Before Space runs out!

Space is limited!

Material must be suitable for all ages and for the celebration of Juneteenth.

Call: (315) 775-4065   Email: Watertownjuneteenth@gmail.com

Don’t Miss It!

*Interested in volunteering or donating to help make this event happen? Contact Us!

Watertown Juneteenth

315-775-4065

watertownjuneteenth@gmail.com

