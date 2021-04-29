Juneteenth - Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Calling All Performing Artists: Poets! Musicians! Narrators! Dancers! All!
You are Invited for a chance to take the Virtual Stage!
The Virtual 8th Annual Watertown Juneteenth!
1st Call for Interview and event link
2nd Record your Performance
3rd Upload your Video Before Space runs out!
Space is limited!
Material must be suitable for all ages and for the celebration of Juneteenth.
Call: (315) 775-4065 Email: Watertownjuneteenth@gmail.com
Don’t Miss It!
*Interested in volunteering or donating to help make this event happen? Contact Us!
Watertown Juneteenth
315-775-4065
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.