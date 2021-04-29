44 new COVID infections reported in tri-county area

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Thursday that they had another 44 new cases of COVID-19.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 23 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,597 cases of the virus.
Seven people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 84.
Officials said 6,308 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 15 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,165 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There are 5 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 114 cases are active and 6,955 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 6 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,160.
The death toll remains at 30.
Four people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,079 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
