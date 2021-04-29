Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter, to receive degree Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Peyton Morse, the fallen Watertown firefighter, will be given his Siena College degree posthumously this Saturday.
Watertown fire chief Matt Timerman and three other Watertown city firefighters will make the trip to Siena College Saturday, where they will be with Morse’s parents and family and firefighters from the Shaker Road-Loudonville department, the department Morse volunteered with while in college.
Chief Timerman recalled Thursday the time he encouraged Morse to not leave school early for a job with the Watertown fire department.
“He was thinking that he probably would and we made sure to let him know that, ‘Yes you should definitely finish your degree. You’ve come that far, you should definitely finish that up. Your parents want you to finish that up.’ So it means a lot to me personally to go out and see that.”
Chief Timerman says he and Morse’s family have built a lasting bond since the incident at the state fire training academy in Montour Falls in March which resulted in Morse’s death, making it that much more important to be there for the family.
Several investigations are underway to determine exactly what led to Morse’s death.
