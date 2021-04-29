Rain today, rain tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be a foggy morning with rain showers moving in by afternoon.
Downpours could be heavy at times. Highs will be around 60.
Rain continues overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.
Friday will be chilly, with highs only in the upper 40s. There’s an 80 percent chance of rain.
Rain could turn to snow overnight Friday and early Saturday as temperatures drop to around freezing.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain late in the afternoon.
It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be around 60.
It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 60s both days.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, also with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
