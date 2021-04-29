1st BCT leader relieved of command at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The leader of the 10th Mountain Division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team has been relieved of command.
In a release, Fort Drum officials say commanding general Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes relieved Col. J.T. Eldridge Wednesday “after an investigation stemming from allegations of misconduct.”
Mennes, the release says, no longer had “trust in his ability to command.”
No details on the allegations were provided.
“We have full confidence in our soldiers who are trained and ready to meet any mission,” Mennes said. “We hold our leaders accountable for their actions.”
Mennes met with 1st BCT soldiers and leaders to update them on the change in command.
Lt. Col. Dwight F. Towler, who commands the 10th Brigade Support Battalion for the 1st BCT, is assuming temporary command.
