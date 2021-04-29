Tire tracks mark end of road for suspected shooter

Tire tracks mark the spot where suspected shooter Barry Stewart pulled off the highway Wednesday and took his own life. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | April 29, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 10:01 AM

DICKINSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tire tracks, an investigator’s gloves, a sign, and a real estate listing are what’s left at the side of State Route 11B where shooting suspect Barry Stewart took his own life in Franklin County on Wednesday.

7 News reporter Keith Benman visited the scene in the town of Dickinson Thursday morning.

Police were trying to stop Stewart when he pulled over on the highway and took his own life.

An investigator’s gloves, a sign, and a real estate listing for a Watertown home were left at the side of the road where shooting suspect Barry Stewart took his own life Wednesday. (Source: WWNY)

The 55-year-old West Carthage man was wanted as a suspect in the shooting deaths of 50-year-old Maxine Quigg of Wellesley Island and 53-year-old Terence O’Brien of Black River.

Both victims worked at the Bridgeview Real Estate Agency where the shooting occurred. Stewarts had worked at the agency until March.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shootings.

