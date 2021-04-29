Trooper crashes state police vehicle en route to emergency call

TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A state trooper suffered minor injuries Thursday when his patrol vehicle crashed on the way to an emergency call.
State police said it happened at around 5:30 a.m. on State Highway 420 in the town of Stockholm.
Officials said Trooper Brian Labarge, SP Massena, was driving a marked state police vehicle.
According to officials, he was responding to an emergency call when an uninvolved state police vehicle traveling in front of Trooper Labarge applied brakes to turn left onto West Mahoney Road.
They said Trooper Labarge was unable to stop in time and veered to the west shoulder to avoid striking the other state police vehicle, striking the guide rail.
Trooper Labarge was treated at Massena Hospital for pain in his left arm and chest, and released, officials said.
