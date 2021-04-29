Vaccinations without appointments opening up in St. Lawrence County

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Vaccinations without appointments are now available at Maxcy Hall on the campus of SUNY Potsdam, and open to anyone 16 and up.
Maxcy Hall is the site of a large vaccination site, where more than 120,000 shots have been administered.
The move to open vaccinations comes as New York state pushes to get more people - including more young people - immunized against COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County’s local clinics are also opening to anyone 18 and up. The county’s four colleges have put out word to their students.
“They sent an email blast out and said, ‘Hey, go get your shots. It’s time,”” said Angus McAndrew, a St. Lawrence University junior.
“Getting the population with vaccines in the arms is the first step to getting the country back to normal.”
St. Lawrence County has almost 50 percent of its population with at least one dose, officials said.
