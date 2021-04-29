Vigil planned for shooting victims as community mourns

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The community is still trying to make sense of a shooting that left two people dead at a Watertown real estate agency.
A vigil will be held for Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien this weekend. It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday near the fountain in the center of Watertown’s Public Square.
Flowers were placed by the door of the BridgeView Real Estate Agency office on Clinton Street, where Quigg and O’Brien were shot and killed Wednesday.
Many we spoke with said the same things about Quigg and O’Brien - they were good people, great friends, and offered their time to help others.
“I guess I’m still in shock,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith.
He found out about the deaths of Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien while at work in Syracuse.
“Just a tragedy all around for the community,” he said.
To many people, Terry O’Brien was a former law enforcement officer and a lacrosse coach. He was also a father, a brother, and a husband.
To Mayor Smith, he was a longtime friend. The two of them attended grade school together at Holy Family, and stayed close through their college years.
“Just a great friend, a great person. I can’t say more great things about him,” said Smith.
O’Brien and Quigg opened Bridgeview Real Estate as co-owners in 2016.
Kirk Gilchrist is an area real estate agent who knew both victims, and the alleged shooter, Barry Stewart, well. Stewart ran his truck off the road in Franklin County Wednesday evening. Police said he took his own life after troopers tried to pull him over.
“It was tremendous pain and bewilderment. How could this happen to people that you knew, and knew very well,” said Gilchrist.
More than two decades ago, when Gilchrist got into the business, he says Quigg helped him navigate the world of real estate.
“I was a competitor of hers and still she helped me out,” he said.
Quigg lead a life of service. She was a former intensive care nurse, and was a member on the board of directors for the Flower Memorial Library, the Watertown Family YMCA, and the Northern New York Community Foundation.
“This organization, this community, owes her a huge debt of gratitude just for helping us do our work better and reaching further than we thought we could,” said Rande Richardson Northern New York Community Foundation executive director.
Both Quigg and O’Brien worked closely with Lance Evans of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS.
“It’s hard to process a little, but but it’s something that we’re working with our BridgeView people on,” he said.
Evans says, with a tragedy like this, it’s important to remember that all of those involved - the victims and the alleged shooter - have family members who are grieving and trying to make sense of what happened.
“Our heart goes out to Paige O’Brien and her family, Joe Quigg and his family, Donna and Cameron Stewart and their family. They need to realize that they have got friends and loved ones here, too,” said Evans.
The board of realtors is offering grief counseling to agents. The number to call is 315-782-1322.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.