Watertown Boxing Club finds new home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Boxing Club has been in search of a new home after having to leave the former Starbuck arena site in 2020.
The boxing club has now found a new home.
The boxing club has set up shop at the Top of the Square, underneath the future home of the Watertown YMCA’s aquatics and community center.
John Pepe put all the space to good use, including a boxing ring and is hoping to open up sometime in May.
For more information on the Watertown Boxing Club, call Pepe at 315-783-4980 or go online to watertownboxingclub.com.
Watch the video for Mel’s conversation with Pepe, as he looks to the future of the club.
