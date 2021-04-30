Athlete of the Week: Harrison Scott

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring senior student athletes who have put together impressive resumes.
This week, we honor a football lineman from Carthage who was a pillar of strength for the Comets program. His ability on the gridiron earning him this week’s title.
Harrison Scott has finished up an outstanding football career with the Comets.
He is a 3-year starter on the offensive line, he has blocked for two separate 1,000 yard rushers and a 900 yard rusher in 4 games this season. He didn’t give up a sack in the last two years. Harrison also played defense this season and had 16 tackles, 6 assists, one fumble recovery and one sack.
Harrison is a leader by example, and he will be missed.
Harrison is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 30, 2021.
You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
