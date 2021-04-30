Burial Services: Noreen F. Hopsicker, 100, of Norwood

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Noreen F. Hopsicker, 100, a resident of Circle Drive, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery following the services. Noreen passed away on March 16, 2021 at her home. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Noreen F. Hopsicker.