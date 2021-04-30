Firefighters battle town of LeRay barn fire

LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire crews battled a barn fire for several hours Thursday night.
Crews were called to a home on County Route 16 in the town of LeRay just after 9 p.m. for a barn that was engulfed in flames.
Fire officials say there were no injuries to report and no animals inside the barn when the fire sparked.
It took crews a few hours to contain the scene as trucks continued to haul water from other areas to fight the flames.
Evans Mills Fire Chief William Matejcik says it’s the hardest task in a rural area with no nearby water sources.
“Getting tankers from all over, neighboring departments,” he said. “Getting them here and the biggest thing is getting the water supply set up.”
Matejcik says around eight departments had to be called in to help.
He says the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation
