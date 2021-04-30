Friday Sports: New Hartford Girls’ Lacrosse defeats Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a light day locally due to the weather, with only 2 contests taking place on Friday. One of those a girls’ non-league lacrosse matchup in Carthage as the Lady Comets hosted New Hartford.
In the 1st half, Carthage strikes first when McKenna Kobler dents the back of the net from in close. Lady Comets on top 1-0.
New Hartford ties it up when Maia Herring connects, knotting the score at 1.
Carthage regains the lead when Gracie Highers scores from the tough angle. Score: 2-1 Lady Comets.
Tied at 2, Mary Fiorentino picks a corner and finds the mark to put New Hartford on top 3-2.
Then it was Bella Kolb with the tally, 4-2 New Hartford and that was part of an 11-nothing run for the Lady Spartans. New Hartford beats Carthage 13-2.
Friday Sports Scores
Girls’ HS Lacrosse
- New Hartford 13, Carthage 2
Men’s College Lacrosse
- SUNY Potsdam 17, SUNY Plattsburgh 14
