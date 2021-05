WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The graveside service for Mary E. Cornell will be held Friday, May 7, at 1:30 PM at Brookside Cemetery. Mrs. Cornell, formerly of TI Park died on December 12, 2020. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.