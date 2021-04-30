Highlights & scores: girls’ lacrosse & college baseball

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Girls’ high school lacrosse and college baseball were among the items on the local sports menu on Thursday.
The Lady Cyclones hosted Indian River in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Watertown High.
In the first half, Sarah Kilburn finds the mark, putting Watertown on top 1-0.
Then it’s Megan Millard fighting her way through defenders for the goal -- 2-0 Watertown.
A bit later, Olivia Ritz dents net on the doorstep -- 3-0 Lady Cyclones.
With Watertown up 4-0, Carolina Burnard connects, cutting the Lady Cyclones’ lead to 4-1.
Abigail Smith cuts the lead to 4-2, but Watertown goes on to beat Indian River 14-7.
In Adams, the South Jefferson Lady Spartans hosted Immaculate Heart in another girls’ Frontier League contest.
It’s 4-0 South Jeff in the first half when Carson Burnash tickles twine -- Lady Spartans up 5-0.
Then it’s Remy LeClair on the doorstep for the goal -- 6-0 South Jeff.
Julia Netto puts the Lady Cavaliers on the board, cutting the South Jeff lead to 6-1.
Macy Schultz scores off the free position as South Jeff beats IHC 21-1.
In college baseball, it was SUNY Canton hosting SUNY Poly. Madrid-Waddington product Shane Tiernan was on the hill for the Roos.
In the top of the first, Alex Bonacci singles, plating a run -- 1-0 Poly.
Kyle Liddy then doubles off the left-field fence and 2 more runs cross and now it’s 3-0 Poly
Bottom 1, Don Louis Rodriguez singles, plating Zach Miner and cutting the Poly lead to 4-1.
Nate Welsh follows with a double to left center and Rodriguez scores, cutting the Poly lead to 4-2.
In the second inning, Rodriguez singles to left and Jesse Iaocovetta scores, but SUNY Poly wins game one 10-8.
Thursday’s local scores
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Watertown 14, Indian River 7
South Jefferson 21, Immaculate Heart 1
College baseball
SUNY Poly 10, SUNY Canton 8
SUNY Canton 4, SUNY Poly 4 (suspended in the 4th)
High school softball
Canton 9, Heuvelton 2
Heuvelton 2, Canton 1 (suspended in the 1st)
High school golf
Malone 234, Gouverneur 249
