Johnny Crawford Star of The Rifleman Dies

By Craig Thornton | April 30, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 11:44 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

I had no idea who Johnny Crawford was until I worked the afternoon Master Control shift here at WWNY/WNYF/MeTV. Although I was not a fan of the Western genre before, I grew to appreciate the shows that air in the four-hour afternoon block: Gunsmoke, Bonanza, The Rifleman and Wagon Train. One of the great discoveries was the child actor Johnny Crawford who plays Mark McCain, son of the Rifleman-Lucas McCain – the towering Chuck Conners. Crawford was a natural, and even earned an Emmy nomination for his performance.

Johnny Crawford passed away at 75 recently.

Check out the tribute to him on MeTV’s web page.

And his obituary here in the Hollywood Reporter.

