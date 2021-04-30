Johnny Crawford Star of The Rifleman Dies

I had no idea who Johnny Crawford was until I worked the afternoon Master Control shift here at WWNY/WNYF/MeTV. Although I was not a fan of the Western genre before, I grew to appreciate the shows that air in the four-hour afternoon block: Gunsmoke, Bonanza, The Rifleman and Wagon Train. One of the great discoveries was the child actor Johnny Crawford who plays Mark McCain, son of the Rifleman-Lucas McCain – the towering Chuck Conners. Crawford was a natural, and even earned an Emmy nomination for his performance.