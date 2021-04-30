Nationwide chicken shortage leaves restaurants unhappy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Whether you prefer bone-in, bone-out, flats or drums, chicken wings are in short supply nationwide.
So what’s up with the wings? Well, it’s actually the whole chicken that’s cooped up.
The pandemic put a halt on many poultry farms and now the industry is playing catch-up. But chickens right now still aren’t mature enough to use as produce.
“Six months ago, chicken wings were half of what they are now for purchasing. So therefore, the price and demand goes up,” said Richard Lyons, PieZano’s Pizza General Manager.
A year ago, a case of wings would cost about $55. Now, it’s up to $150.
“And from what I’ve heard, it’s not going down anytime soon. It’s just going to keep gradually going up,” said Lyons.
Local restaurants are having to charge customers more to accommodate the poultry prices.
“Prices have gone up, we have to charge about $14 for an order of 10 wings,” said Sarah Rust, Bad Apple Saloon’s Bar Manager.
Restaurant workers say they hate to see yet another struggle put onto the food industry, but they won’t let it get them in a fowl mood.
“We New Yorkers love our wings, and we’re just gonna continue to roll with the punches,” said Rust.
