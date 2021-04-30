Ogdensburg police arrest 3, seize drugs, cash and gun

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A report of an armed robbery ended with the arrest of 3 people and the seizure of drugs, cash and a gun.
Ogdensburg police were called to 809 Mechanic Street on Tuesday after it was reported that 2 men entered the home with a gun, stole property, and fled in a vehicle.
After the vehicle was located, police said they found approximately 5 pounds of marijuana and a .357 revolver.
Information developed from the investigation led to a raid at 809 Mechanic Street, where police said they found another 5 pounds of marijuana, 11 ounces of concentrated cannabis, 85 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and more than $30,000 in cash.
A resident of the home, 18 year old Maxwell Bresett, was charged with felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree criminal possession cannabis.
Lieutenant Mark Kearns of the Ogdensburg Police Department said Bresett’s mother reported the robbery.
Bresett was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and was ordered held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional facility with no bail.
Police also arrested 18 year olds Ryan Bailey and Elijah Penfield of Oswego. They were both charged with misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession cannabis.
Bailey and Penfield were released on appearance tickets to return to Ogdensburg City Court.
Kearns said police are investigating whether a robbery actually took place as well as whether there’s a drug trafficking operation between Ogdensburg and Oswego.
The Ogdensburg Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Police said further arrests and charges are possible.
