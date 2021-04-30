Prayers, songs to be offered at Quigg, O’Brien vigil, part of Public Square closing to traffic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown will remember and honor Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien Saturday.
The vigil, starting at 7 p.m., will be at the center of Public Square near the fountain.
Quigg and O’Brien were shot and killed Wednesday afternoon at the Bridgeview Real Estate Services office on Clinton Street.
Planned so far for the vigil: local clergy members will offer prayers of comfort and support; words and song will be performed by loved ones of both Quigg and O’Brien.
Councilwoman Sarah Compo says the city is expecting a large crowd. People are advised to arrive early.
The north side of Public Square will be closed to all traffic starting at 5:30 p.m. The south side will remain open.
There will be no incoming traffic from Mill, Factory, and State streets. A detour will be provided along Black River Parkway.
Access for public parking at J.B. Wise Place will be available through the Black River Parkway entrances.
COVID guidelines will be followed, including social distancing.
“I think that everybody right now is just looking for some kind of comfort, healing. So, this is the opportunity for everybody to come together and for us to provide that for one another,” said Compo.
WWNY will have live coverage of the vigil on Channel 7 and on our Facebook page.
Public Square will reopen after the event is over.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.