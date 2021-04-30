Performing artists sought for Watertown Juneteenth celebration

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Calling all performing artists: the 8th Annual Watertown Juneteenth celebration would like to hear from you.
Juneteenth, an official public holiday in New York state, marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865 when Union soldiers arrived at Galveston, Texas to announce that the Civil War had ended and that all slaves were free.
Because of the pandemic, the Watertown Juneteenth event will be held virtually.
Organizers are seeking poets, musicians, narrators, and dancers of all backgrounds to share their talents. Organizer Bianca Ellis appeared on 7 News at Noon to discuss it. Watch her interview above.
The first step to take the virtual stage is to call 315-775-4065 to speak with Ellis. Then you record your performance and upload the video.
Material must be suitable for all ages and for the celebration of Juneteenth.
Volunteers and donations for the event are also needed. If you’re interested in helping out, 315-775-4065 or email Watertownjuneteenth@gmail.com.
