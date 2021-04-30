PHCS students protest to bring teacher back

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Students at Parishville-Hopkinton Central School want a teacher returned to the classroom.
They protested Thursday and their message was plain: they want science teacher William Ayers brought back.
Superintendent Bill Collins confirms Ayers is on paid administrative leave. He says he can’t say more.
Students and parents say Ayers was fired but the district is now thinking about it. They say he’s a teacher that’s about more than just grades.
“We all love Mr. Ayers,” junior Conner Hendershot said. “He’s been a great teacher for us for the past three years. Just sucks that he’s been let go. We want to see if we can help him in any way. We don’t know the details, really, but I mean he’s a great guy. He’s done a lot for our school.”
Two years ago, there was similar controversy when the district said it had “parted ways” with Virginia Doll, a popular high school principal.
