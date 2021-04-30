Rainy, windy & chilly

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s fairly typical to start the day with temperatures in the 40s this time of year.
What’s not typical, is that those temperatures will mostly stay in the 40s through the afternoon.
It will also be a rainy, windy day. That rain could be heavy at times. And winds could gust from 30 to 40 miles per hour. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50.
Rain could mix with or turn into snow as temperatures drop into the evening and overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, but on the cool side. There’s a chance of rain late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Monday has a 70 percent chance of rain and there’s a 40 percent chance on Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s both days.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50s both days.
