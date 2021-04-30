Remembering Maxine Quigg: ‘an effervescent person’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien, owners of Bridgeview Real Estate Services, were shot and killed inside their downtown Watertown business Wednesday.
Both were well known in the community.
By all accounts, Quigg was a generous woman with an infectious energy about her.
Many knew Maxine Quigg for her time in real estate, opening Bridgeview Realty with O’Brien in 2016.
Kirk Gilchrist is a realtor and pastor at New Life Christian Church. He met Quigg over two decades ago when he started in the business. He says Quigg helped him better understand the market
“‘Cause she did a lot of high-end listings and helped me kind of navigate how to walk through that and I was a competitor of hers and she still helped me out,” Gilchrist said.
She also had a close relationship with the head of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors, Lance Evans.
“She’s a wonderful, effervescent person, always smiling,” Evans said. “She was on several of our committees, too.”
But Quigg’s footprint went well beyond the housing market. She was an active member of the community, serving on the Flower Memorial Library board for 13 years, a member of the board of directors at the Watertown Family YMCA, as well as the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The executive director of the foundation, Rande Richardson, says her energy was contagious.
“I think any time you are working with a group that is trying to do things for the community, having someone that has got that kind of energy for the work that you are doing and the mission you are trying to support, it just helps everybody,” Richardson said.
And Quigg often received recognition for what she did in the community, receiving a Woman of the Year award from the Girl Scouts of America and Volunteer of the Year award from NPR.
She led a life dedicated to helping others in any way that she could.
