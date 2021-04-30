Resources available to help cope with grief in wake of shootings

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many in the community are coping with grief following Wednesday’s shootings. There are resources available to help.
The deaths of Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien have sent shockwaves through the community. Many wonder how something like this could happen in our backyards.
The Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS wants people to know that for those having a hard time, there is help available.
“We are working with the community to help out. We’ve made grief counseling available,” said Jefferson-Lewis Board of REALTORS Executive Officer Lance Evans.
It’s through the Children’s Home of Jefferson County.
“Our goal here is to ensure the safety of our community, to ensure that our communities needs are met by connecting them to the appropriate resource,” said Diane Zikowitz, crisis coordinator, Children’s Home of Jefferson County.
“The best thing I encourage is using your support network, talk to your friends, your family, you know, because a lot of people are probably feeling the same way. You are not alone in feeling these feelings,” said Austen LaBarge, assistant director of clinical services, Children’s Home of Jefferson County
There are other ways to express those feelings.
“It could be some form of physical activity. Journaling is one of my personal favorites to talk to people about no matter what they are experiencing because it’s an expression in writing,” said Erin Kiechle, clinical director, Family Counseling Service of Northern New York.
Here’s a list of resources:
Family Counseling Service of Northern New York - 315-782-4483
Children’s Home of Jefferson County:
Crisis Coordinator - 315-777-9696
Community Clinic - 315-782-7445
24 hour Jefferson County Crisis Hotline - 315-782-2327
