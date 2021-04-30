SUNY Canton hosts cyberbullying discussion

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cyberbullying was the focus of a panel presentation Friday at SUNY Canton.
It comes after the suicide deaths of teens Riley Basford of Potsdam and Shylynn Dixon of Lisbon. They were victims of blackmail online.
The panel offered ways to prevent cyberbullying and social media harassment and also discussed what signs to look for if your child may be experiencing cyberbullying.
Panelists said to be open with your teens and discuss less-talked about subjects like sex and suicide.
One SUNY Canton student talked about interacting with your kids based on his own experiences with his parents.
“The biggest thing that means the most to me with my parents is that feeling of an open line of communication. Where I can go and say anything that’s on my mind, and it won’t go any further. Unless it’s something huge, then we can have a discussion about it,” said Dylan Bradley, student panelist.
Panelists also discussed cybersecurity and ways to protect yourself from ransomware attacks.
