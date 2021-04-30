Town of Watertown plans to ban marijuana sales

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The town of Watertown is starting work to try to keep pot shops from popping up.
Supervisor Joel Bartlett says the town is looking to draft a local law that would ban the sale and distribution of recreational marijuana there.
And they want that law to be in line with neighboring municipalities considering similar legislation.
Bartlett says the goal is to get a draft to the town council by the end of May or the first meeting in June. He adds the law wouldn’t stop people from smoking and growing marijuana in the town.
New York legalized recreational marijuana about a month ago and gave municipalities the option of opting out of having retail sales inside their boundaries.
Retail sales of marijuana could be two or more years away.
