Tri-county area reports 54 new COVID cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Friday that they had another 54 new cases of COVID-19.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 25 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,622 cases of the virus.
Nine people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 84.
Officials said 6,334 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 19 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 7,184 cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths.
There are 5 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 111 cases are active and 6,977 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 10 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,170.
The death toll remains at 30.
Three people are hospitalized.
Officials said 2,083 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
