Watertown celebrates Arbor Day with tree planting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown celebrated Arbor Day Friday.
A group gathered at the Academy Street Playground, where two trees were planted.
A spruce tree was planted to commemorate the former Academy Street School, and a swap white oak to honor the late David Honan.
This is the 24th consecutive year that Tree Watertown has observed Arbor Day in the city.
The city will plant an additional 83 trees over the next week as part of its annual tree planting project.
“For Watertown, whether it be an urban or rural force, it recognizes the importance of planting trees for all the benefits they provide in either a community or rural setting,” said Samuel Thomas, volunteer, Tree Watertown.
Since its start in 1996, Tree Watertown has planted nearly 7,000 trees throughout the city.
